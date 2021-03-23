Xi stresses cultural confidence

Xinhua) 10:08, March 23, 2021

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, waves to tourists while visiting a park dedicated to Zhu Xi, a renowned Chinese philosopher in the 12th century, in Nanping City, Fujian Province, March 22, 2021. Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in Fujian Province for inspection. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

FUZHOU, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday highlighted cultural confidence during a visit to a park dedicated to Zhu Xi, a renowned Chinese philosopher in the 12th century.

"Without the 5,000-year-long Chinese civilization, how could we have found the road to achieve today's success," Xi said when he visited the park in the city of Wuyishan, east China's Fujian Province.