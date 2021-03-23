Languages

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Home>>

Xi stresses cultural confidence

(Xinhua) 10:08, March 23, 2021

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, waves to tourists while visiting a park dedicated to Zhu Xi, a renowned Chinese philosopher in the 12th century, in Nanping City, Fujian Province, March 22, 2021. Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in Fujian Province for inspection. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

FUZHOU, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday highlighted cultural confidence during a visit to a park dedicated to Zhu Xi, a renowned Chinese philosopher in the 12th century.

"Without the 5,000-year-long Chinese civilization, how could we have found the road to achieve today's success," Xi said when he visited the park in the city of Wuyishan, east China's Fujian Province.


【1】【2】【3】

Photos

Related Stories