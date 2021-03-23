Home>>
Open-air archeological sites reopen in Athens, Greece
(Xinhua) 09:21, March 23, 2021
A woman visits the archeological site of Acropolis in Athens, Greece, on March 22, 2021. On Monday, open-air archeological sites, including the Acropolis hill in Athens, reopened for the first time since the start of the lockdown. Only a small group of visitors is allowed to visit and the use of protective face masks is obligatory. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Marble head of ancient Greek sculpture unearthed during roadworks in Athens
- Athens tests Chinese-made electric buses as Greece embraces mobility
- Senior CPC official meets with Greek PM in Athens
- Anti-austerity demonstration staged in Athens
- Protesters take part in Gay Pride rally in Athens
- Bomb scare at Athens metro station
- People protest against controversial gold mine project in Athens
- Anti-austerity demonstration held outside Greek parliament in Athens
- False bomb calls at Piraeus soccer stadium following Athens shopping centre attack
- Bomb attack happens at Athens shopping mall, 2 security guards injured
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.