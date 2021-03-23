Open-air archeological sites reopen in Athens, Greece

Xinhua) 09:21, March 23, 2021

A woman visits the archeological site of Acropolis in Athens, Greece, on March 22, 2021. On Monday, open-air archeological sites, including the Acropolis hill in Athens, reopened for the first time since the start of the lockdown. Only a small group of visitors is allowed to visit and the use of protective face masks is obligatory. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)