Over 2.38 mln signatures collected in Hong Kong for improving electoral system
HONG KONG, March 21 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.38 million signatures were collected in Hong Kong in support of improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) during an 11-day campaign ending Sunday.
Tam Yiu-chung, the chief convener of the campaign, said Sunday at a press conference that some 1.17 million people have signed the petition online and some 1.21 million have written their names at promotional booths on the street. Over 210,000 invalid signatures were identified and removed.
Tam said he was moved by the wide participation of Hong Kong residents from all walks of life, including students and ethnic minorities.
Tam is also a member of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.
The campaign began on March 11, when the NPC, China's top legislature, adopted a decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.
Improving the electoral system is the common voice of Hong Kong people as Hong Kong needs to right the wrong and refocus on development, Starry Lee Wai-king, chairperson of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said.
Highlighting the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle, Ip Lau Suk-yee, chairperson of Hong Kong's New People's Party, believes that after the SAR's electoral system is improved, capable patriots will be elected so that Hong Kong will be more prosperous and people's lives better.
Ng Chau-pei, president of Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, said the improvement of the electoral system will facilitate the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's long-term peace and stability.
The campaign involved over 1,300 organizations and 5,300 volunteers.
