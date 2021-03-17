Decision to improving electoral system of HKSAR legal: law professor

(People's Daily App) 13:20, March 17, 2021

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, adopted a decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) last week.

The decision is another major step taken by the state to improve the HKSAR's legal and political systems since the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR was adopted in June 2020.

Dr. Wang Jiangyu, Professor, Director of Center for Chinese and Comparative Law at the City University of Hong Kong, shared his views in an interview with People's Daily on the decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

In Wang's opinion, we could understand the decision from two perspectives. From a legal perspective, the National People's Congress is the maker of the Basic Law, and has the power to do so. He also noted that this change is not a drastic change in the electoral system of Hong Kong. It is just an improvement and refinement. From a political perspective, the decision makes sure that patriots govern Hong Kong, and the candidates are loyal to Hong Kong and the Central Government.

Wang also pointed out that the decision will make Hong Kong's electoral system more efficient and stable, and will promote Hong Kong's economic and social development. He said there is hope this decision could become an educational tool and promote a new cultural and social consensus that you might still disagree with many decisions of government, but cannot become a non-patriot.