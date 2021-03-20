China-U.S. strategic dialogue candid, constructive, helpful, says senior Chinese official

Xinhua) 10:16, March 20, 2021

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi receive an interview with media following the end of the high-level strategic dialogue with the United States in the Alaskan city of Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

ANCHORAGE, the United States, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The China-U.S. high-level strategic dialogue was candid, constructive and helpful, though there are still some important differences between the two sides, said Yang Jiechi, a senior Chinese official, here on Friday.

Noting that he and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a long strategic communication with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the past two days, Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the two sides had candid and constructive exchanges on their domestic and foreign policies and bilateral relations.

The dialogue is helpful and conducive to enhancing mutual understanding, said Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.

Noting that the communication was aimed at implementing the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in their phone talks in February, Yang said China hopes that the two sides will strengthen communication, exchange and dialogue in various fields.

The two sides should handle China-U.S relations in the principles of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, so as to move forward the bilateral relationship on a sound and stable track, Yang said.

Noting that the Chinese side came to the dialogue with sincerity, Wang said that dialogue is always better than confrontation.

However, any dialogue has to be conducted with the spirits of mutual respect and seeking common ground while reserving differences, instead of one side unilaterally drawing up a list or gouging price, Wang added.

Both sides have many concerns, Wang said, adding that some of their doubts can be eased through dialogue, while some long-existing problems can be managed through dialogue.

The Chinese side also made it clear to the U.S. side that sovereignty and territorial integrity are major issues of principle, said Wang, stressing that the U.S. side should not underestimate China's determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, nor should it underestimate the Chinese people's will to safeguard national dignity and legitimate rights and interests.

China's attitude towards developing the China-U.S. relationship is clear and consistent, Wang said, expressing hope that the United States will meet China halfway, and in particular, the two sides should respect each other's core interests and major concerns.

It is upon that basis that the door for China-U.S. dialogue would be always open, he said.