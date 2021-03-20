Yangbaoshan grand bridge of Guiyang-Huangping Highway under construction

Xinhua) 09:10, March 20, 2021

Aerial photo taken on March 17, 2021 shows the Yangbaoshan grand bridge of Guiyang-Huangping Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. With a main span of 650 meters, the grand bridge stretches 1,112 meters in length. Currently, the construction of the bridge has entered the final stage of steel truss beam installation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)