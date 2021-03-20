Home>>
Yangbaoshan grand bridge of Guiyang-Huangping Highway under construction
(Xinhua) 09:10, March 20, 2021
Aerial photo taken on March 17, 2021 shows the Yangbaoshan grand bridge of Guiyang-Huangping Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. With a main span of 650 meters, the grand bridge stretches 1,112 meters in length. Currently, the construction of the bridge has entered the final stage of steel truss beam installation. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Closure operation of long-span bridge over expressway in Fujian successfully conducted
- Cable saddles on main tower of Kaizhou Lake grand bridge of Weng'an-Kaiyang expressway installed
- Bridge linking Nantong and Zhangjiagang opens to traffic on July 1
- Bridge connects three provinces in southwest China
- Mega bridge opens to traffic in southwest China
- 3D printed Zhaozhou Bridge unveiled in Tianjin
- China's new architectural wonder: a 46,000-tonne bridge rotates successfully
- World’s largest span thrust arch bridge completed in China
- Main tower of world's largest road-rail cable-stayed bridge built
- Erection of China's first road-rail suspension bridge's main cable finished
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.