Syria voices rejection of foreign interference in China's affairs
DAMASCUS, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Syrian Foreign Ministry has stressed its rejection of foreign interference in China's affairs, saying no country or party has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of independent and sovereign states, according to the state news agency SANA.
In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that all kinds of interference in China's affairs are considered as a flagrant violation of international law and the principle that a country has sovereignty over its territory.
It also voiced support for the one-China principle, which Damascus called on all states to respect.
Meanwhile, the ministry said the Syrian government supports the decision made by China's top legislature on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
The decision, following the enactment of the national security law last June, is another major step to improve the city's legal and political systems, it added.
Photos
