People's Daily Online, founded on January 1, 1997, is a large-scale information exchange platform established by China’s largest newspaper—People’s Daily. It is also a media and culture company with People's Daily at the center of its interest control. On April 27, 2012, People's Daily Online went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, becoming China's first news website listed on the A-share market. In addition to its Chinese version, People’s Daily Online, as one of the largest comprehensive Internet media sources in the world, also publishes versions in seven ethnic minority languages, as well as in nine foreign languages, including English, Russian, French, Spanish and Arabic. So far, it has established 33 branches on the Chinese mainland and set up 15 subsidiary companies or representative offices in cities such as China’s Hong Kong SAR, Tokyo, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, London, Moscow, Johannesburg, Sydney, Paris, Stockholm and Bangkok. Chinese leaders attach great importance to the development of People's Daily Online. On January 25, 2019, the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a group study session on the all-media age and integrated media development at People’s Daily Online. Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over the study and stressed efforts to boost integrated media development and amplify the mainstream tone in public communication in his speech. On February 19, 2016, President Xi visited People’s Daily. In a People’s Daily Online studio, he had a video chat with villagers living in Chixi village, Ningde city, Southeast China’s Fujian Province. On June 20, 2008, Hu Jintao, then Chinese President, visited People's Daily and talked with netizens through the Qiangguo Forum of People’s Daily Online. On April 26, 2000, Jiang Zemin, then Chinese President, checked People's Daily Online for related reports on his visit in South Africa. On July 1, 2006, www.cpcnews.cn, operated by People’s Daily Online, was rolled out, becoming the official website for introducing the ideas, theories, policies and information of the CPC. Focusing on content as its core business, and aiming for intelligentization, People’s Daily Online is striving to become a pioneer in the ConTech business driven by capital and technology, in a bid to enhance its influence and competitiveness. In terms of content, People’s Daily Online has mainly built up its business in four aspects. Firstly, it cultivates original content, focusing on commentaries, opinions, in-depth stories, policy analysis and policy recommendations, in order to reinforce and strengthen its content competitiveness and public opinion influence. Secondly, it has established a content operational platform that helps governmental agencies, enterprises and public institutions, universities and research institutes to manage their content and public relations, responding to the challenges brought by the all-media era. Thirdly, it provides Internet companies with all-media, full-category content risk control services with the help of AI and generates new professions and industries, new standards and platforms via the ‘Risk Control Brain’ platform and training services. Finally, it has built a content aggregation and distribution platform, and aims to be a "Middle Desk" linking content creators and consumers, providing trading and technological services for the relevant parties. People's Daily Online has also strived to forge three mobile products. Founded in 2006, the Leaders’ Message Board has helped resolve more than 1.5 million queries from netizens, serving as a vivid example of extensive, genuine and effective socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics. The Party Building app serves as a multi-functional platform that serves CPC members and grassroots Party organizations at various levels in the fields of Party building advocacy, education, Party affairs governance and communication and interaction. In addition, People’s Video, a short-video app, aims to construct a 5G-based intelligent video community. After years of development, People’s Daily Online has formulated a ConTech system involving fundamental research, technological support and scenario application. Approved by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Key Laboratory of Communication Content Cognition has been established at People's Daily Online, providing solid fundamental research results for achieving breakthroughs in key application technologies of media convergence. Intelligent platforms such as AI engines, video capacity building platforms, aggregation and distribution platforms have provided technological support for People's Daily Online. In addition, People's Daily Online has rolled out multi-level and multi-category business scenarios such as content creation, operation, risk control as well as aggregation and distribution to achieve industrial capacity transformation. People's Daily Online has a number of subsidiaries including Peopleyun.cn, Huanqiu.com, Haiwainet.cn, People’s Capital, People's Sports, People's Technology, People's Health, and People's Video. The industry funds under People’s Daily Online have invested in dozens of projects, with the first overseas project going public at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in September 2018. People's Daily has worked to build a team of high-quality talents and a sound corporate culture. It has won the China News Prize 14 times and ranked in the world’s top 500 media for several years due to its credibility, influence and comprehensive disseminating power. People’s Daily Online will build itself into a forerunner in ConTech, give full play to its political value, communication value, brand value, platform value and capital value and become a strong transmitter of the Chinese voice and a firm defender of the interests of Chinese people. People's Daily Online operates multi-language accounts on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, VK and Line. The number of people following People's Daily on Facebook and Twitter has exceeded 100 million. People's Daily Online engages in extensive cooperation with foreign media, and has established extensive partnerships with foreign media organizations. Their cooperation ranges from content exchange, cooperation in database, joint construction of channels and sections, to co-production and dissemination of TV programs. Its overseas subsidiary companies organize economic, technological and cultural activities to enable communication and cooperation between China and foreign countries. (Updated in March 2020)