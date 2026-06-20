China renews yellow alert for rainstorms in several regions

(Xinhua) 13:53, June 20, 2026

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms, warning of downpours in some regions of the country.

From 8 a.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday, heavy rain and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui, Yunnan, Sichuan, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, the National Meteorological Center said.

The center added that some of these regions are expected to experience brief but heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation exceeding 90 mm in certain areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The center has advised local governments and relevant departments to take precautions, including checking rural and urban drainage systems.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)