Robust China-Europe freight services energizing pan-continental economic development

(Xinhua) 10:31, June 20, 2026

XI'AN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- For Kirill Saiko, a university student from Kazakhstan, trying oil-splashed noodles, a traditional Chinese noodle dish served with hot chilli oil poured over, for the first time was quite a culinary adventure.

This traditional noodle dish was enough to tantalize his taste buds, but discovering that the noodles were made from wheat grown in his home country made the experience even more memorable.

With its rich black soil, abundant sunshine, and dramatic swings between day and night temperatures, northern Kazakhstan produces high-protein wheat that's celebrated for its unique aroma and exceptional quality.

Thousands of years after wheat first traveled from Central Asia to China, a new wave of high-quality wheat from the region is now making its way to Chinese tables via the China-Europe Railway Express, providing new options for Chinese consumers. This trade also stands as a vivid example of the robust performance of the cross-border rail services, which are fueling the economic development across the Eurasian continent.

The China-Europe Railway Express has made 130,000 trips by May 9, and its total cargo value has exceeded 520 billion U.S. dollars, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

"Noodles made from Kazakhstani flour are more chewy and offer a distinct taste experience to consumers in Xi'an, a city in northwest China widely known as the country's 'carbohydrate capital,'" said Liu Dongmeng, deputy general manager of Xi'an Aiju Grain and Oil Industrial Group.

The China-Europe Railway Express also facilitates the company's investment in the Central Asian country. Given that the wheat produced in Kazakhstan can be transported to Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in just five days via the rail services, the company has in recent years partnered with local farmers to grow 100,000 hectares of wheat. It has also established production bases for feed, oilseeds, and flour in the country, creating around 300 local jobs.

Nowadays, high-value-added products -- including solar photovoltaic modules, auto parts, intelligent electronic devices and new energy vehicles -- are taking up an increasingly larger share of the cargo manifest of the China-Europe Railway Express. The freight trains returning from Europe and Central Asia, loaded with wheat, alcohol, dairy products, cosmetics, and jewelry, are also bringing a broader array of choices to Chinese consumers.

A wide variety of foreign goods transported by the China-Europe Railway Express are on display at an exhibition hall in the Yangling district, Xianyang City, located in the province that has become a key hub for the rail services.

Chen Bing, head of the Uzbekistan business of the Yangling modern agriculture international cooperation group Co., Ltd., said that Yangling is partnering with Uzbekistan to build an agricultural high-tech industrial park. The project not only ships the country's products back to China, but also facilitates the distribution of Uzbek goods to more countries in Central Asia and even Europe, thereby stimulating local economic growth.

Located only 1 kilometer away from the Xi'an assembly center of the China-Europe Railway Express, Shaanxi Konka Smart Home Appliance Co., Ltd. has delivered nearly 270,000 units of white goods such as air conditioners, dishwashers and refrigerators to Central Asia and Europe via the railway express since 2022.

As train frequencies climb and cargo types diversify, the railway, customs, and other departments are ramping up efforts to revamp the regulatory framework. They have been tasked with the important goal of making rail services smoother and boosting operational efficiency across the board.

According to Duan Qingtao, a customs official at Xi'an railway station, a new cargo inspection site was launched in March, shortening the clearance process from two days to half a day, a move that has significantly cut costs for enterprises.

The China-Europe Railway Express is bringing new development opportunities to more countries. Ali Lakhal, a Moroccan entrepreneur, completed his company registration in Xi'an in January. Leveraging the rail services, he plans to expand the clothing trade business with his sister in Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.

"The Belt and Road Initiative has filled me with confidence in the development of my career," he said.

"Trade exchanges between Kazakhstan and China have grown increasingly frequent. I am truly proud to see my homeland join hands with such a culturally unique and remarkably charming country," said Saiko.

"The ties between the two countries extend well beyond the economic and trade sphere. Cultural exchanges continue to flourish, and the friendship between the two peoples is steadily deepening," he added.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)