Duanwu Festival celebrated with festive activities across China
A drone photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows people competing in a dragon boat race in the sea areas of Tailu Town of Lianjiang County, Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the festival falls on June 19 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
People compete in a dragon boat race on Shanggan section of the Taojiang River in Minhou County, Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 18, 2026. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the festival falls on June 19 this year. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows people competing in a dragon boat race in the sea areas of Tailu Town of Lianjiang County, Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the festival falls on June 19 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
A drone photo taken on June 18, 2026 shows people competing in a dragon boat race in the sea areas of Tailu Town of Lianjiang County, Fuzhou of southeast China's Fujian Province. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the festival falls on June 19 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
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