China defeats Germany in women's VNL 2nd week opener

(Xinhua) 13:14, June 18, 2026

ANKARA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China rallied from behind to beat Germany 3-2 in the opening match of the second competition week of the 2026 Women's Volleyball Nations League on Wednesday.

Germany edged a tight first set 27-25 at Ankara Spor Salonu before China responded to level the match with a 25-23 victory in the second set.

Germany regained the advantage by taking the third set 25-18, but China fought back to win the fourth set 25-20 and force a decider.

China dominated the fifth set 15-6 to seal the victory.

The second week of the Women's Volleyball Nations League began on Wednesday across three host cities: Pasig in the Philippines, Bangkok and Ankara, with a total of 36 matches to be played.

Each of the 18 participating teams will play four matches this week. The schedule in each of the three pools includes two matches per day from Thursday through Saturday and three matches on Sunday.

The Final Phase will bring together the seven highest-placed teams from the preliminary phase, along with host China, competing from quarter-finals through to the gold medal match. The Finals will be held in Macao, China from 22 to 26 July.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)