2026 Volleyball Nations League men's pool 3 match: China vs. Slovenia

(Xinhua) 21:18, June 10, 2026

Nik Mujanovic (1st L) of Slovenia spikes during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Qu Zongshuai (front) of China fails to save the ball during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Wang Bin (1st R) of China spikes during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Players of Slovenia celebrate victory after the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Yu Yuantai of China serves during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Players of China celebrate a score during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Wen Zihua (R) of China fails to save the ball during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Head coach of China Vital Heynen (2nd L) instructs players during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Players of China react before the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)