2026 Volleyball Nations League men's pool 3 match: China vs. Slovenia
Nik Mujanovic (1st L) of Slovenia spikes during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Qu Zongshuai (front) of China fails to save the ball during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Wang Bin (1st R) of China spikes during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Players of Slovenia celebrate victory after the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Yu Yuantai of China serves during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Players of China celebrate a score during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Wen Zihua (R) of China fails to save the ball during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Head coach of China Vital Heynen (2nd L) instructs players during the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Players of China react before the men's pool 3 match between China and Slovenia at the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
Photos
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