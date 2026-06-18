Fashion show focusing on traditional Chinese costumes held at Tianjin Foreign Studies University

(Xinhua) 11:24, June 18, 2026

Foreign students present traditional Chinese costumes during a fashion show at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, June 17, 2026. A show focusing on traditional Chinese costumes was held here on Wednesday as part of this year's Tianjin Fashion Week. Models and foreign students trooped the runway to bridge China and rest parts of the world with wearable creations that inspire cultural exchange and mutual learning. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Models present creations by Chinese brand Diyang during a fashion show at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, June 17, 2026. A show focusing on traditional Chinese costumes was held here on Wednesday as part of this year's Tianjin Fashion Week. Models and foreign students trooped the runway to bridge China and rest parts of the world with wearable creations that inspire cultural exchange and mutual learning. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A foreign student presents traditional Chinese costumes during a fashion show at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, June 17, 2026. A show focusing on traditional Chinese costumes was held here on Wednesday as part of this year's Tianjin Fashion Week. Models and foreign students trooped the runway to bridge China and rest parts of the world with wearable creations that inspire cultural exchange and mutual learning. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A model presents traditional Chinese costumes during a fashion show at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, June 17, 2026. A show focusing on traditional Chinese costumes was held here on Wednesday as part of this year's Tianjin Fashion Week. Models and foreign students trooped the runway to bridge China and rest parts of the world with wearable creations that inspire cultural exchange and mutual learning. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A foreign student presents traditional Chinese costumes during a fashion show at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, June 17, 2026. A show focusing on traditional Chinese costumes was held here on Wednesday as part of this year's Tianjin Fashion Week. Models and foreign students trooped the runway to bridge China and rest parts of the world with wearable creations that inspire cultural exchange and mutual learning. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A model presents traditional Chinese costumes during a fashion show at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin, June 17, 2026. A show focusing on traditional Chinese costumes was held here on Wednesday as part of this year's Tianjin Fashion Week. Models and foreign students trooped the runway to bridge China and rest parts of the world with wearable creations that inspire cultural exchange and mutual learning. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)