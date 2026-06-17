22nd China Int'l Cartoon and Animation Festival kicks off in Hangzhou

(Xinhua) 16:17, June 17, 2026

People visit the 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 17, 2026. The 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival kicked off in Hangzhou on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows a view of the main venue of the 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival kicked off in Hangzhou on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A visitor takes photos of exhibits during the 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 17, 2026. The 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival kicked off in Hangzhou on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A visitor poses for photos during the 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 17, 2026. The 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival kicked off in Hangzhou on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 17, 2026. The 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival kicked off in Hangzhou on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 17, 2026. The 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival kicked off in Hangzhou on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 17, 2026. The 22nd China International Cartoon and Animation Festival kicked off in Hangzhou on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)