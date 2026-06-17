Overseas investors hold 600 bln USD worth of Chinese stocks by Q1: official

(Xinhua) 15:37, June 17, 2026

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Overseas investors held about 600 billion U.S. dollars worth of Chinese equities at the end of the first quarter of 2026, Zhu Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 2026 Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, Zhu said foreign investors' holdings of Chinese information technology stocks exceeded 90 billion U.S. dollars by the end of March.

Zhu also noted that China's actual use of foreign investment surpassed 100 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, with high-tech industries accounting for about one-third of the total. Foreign investment in the medical equipment and aerospace sectors increased by 42 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)