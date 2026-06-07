China's foreign exchange reserves up 0.93 pct month-on-month

(Xinhua) 15:50, June 07, 2026

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled 3.4422 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of May 2026, up by 31.7 billion, or 0.93 percent, from the end of April, official data showed Sunday.

In May, affected by factors including the global macroeconomic environment and monetary policy outlooks of major economies, the U.S. dollar index rose, while prices of major global financial assets saw overall growth, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

The combined effect of factors such as foreign exchange translation and changes in asset prices drove the rise of the foreign exchange reserve size in May, it said.

China's economy is maintaining a momentum of steady growth, showing solid progress in advancing high-quality development, which underpins the overall stability of the country's foreign exchange reserve size, it noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)