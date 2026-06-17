Overseas assets of Chinese business entities exceed 8 trln USD by 2025: official

(Xinhua) 14:34, June 17, 2026

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Overseas assets of China's domestic business entities exceeded 8 trillion U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, Zhu Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said on Wednesday at the 2026 Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai.

China has continued to improve its capital account opening-up policies in recent years, supporting two-way growth in cross-border capital flows and a more optimized investment structure, Zhu said.

At the end of 2025, foreign direct investment stock in China had reached 4 trillion dollars, while foreign holdings of onshore stocks and bonds exceeded 1 trillion dollars, Zhu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)