China never barred tech firms from accepting foreign investment: economic planner

Xinhua) 14:40, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Opening up is China's basic state policy, and China has never required its technology companies to reject foreign investment, the country's top economic planner said on Friday.

"China supports its enterprises in integrating into the global innovation network and engaging in mutually beneficial international exchanges and cooperation," said Li Chao, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, when speaking at a press conference.

Foreign investment must comply with Chinese laws and regulations and must not harm China's national security or interests, Li stressed.

Li added that China will continue to implement its Foreign Investment Law, improve its business environment, and properly manage risks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)