China welcomes int'l investors to share opportunities during 15th Five-Year Plan period: senior official
He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, meets with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes investors from all over the world to invest and do business in the country and share opportunities for high-quality development during its 15th Five-Year Plan period, senior Chinese official He Lifeng said on Thursday.
He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, made the remarks during a meeting with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, in Beijing.
He said China's economy has made a strong start this year, adding that the country will continue to expand high-level opening-up during the new five-year plan period.
Noting a stable and healthy China-U.S. economic and trade relationship is in the fundamental interests of both nations, He expressed hope that the U.S. business community will continue to play an active role as defenders and promoters of China-U.S. economic and trade ties.
Dalio said China's economy has shown remarkable resilience and stability amid the current international environment, expressing optimism over its development prospects.
He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, meets with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
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