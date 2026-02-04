China has long been a major global investment destination: report

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has consistently remained a key destination for global investors, providing multinationals with a vast market, technology-driven innovation ecosystems, and strong industrial and supply chain support, according to a report published on Tuesday.

The report was compiled by the organizing committee of the China International Fair for Investment and Trade, alongside other organizations. It analyzes new trends in global cross-border investment and outlines the latest developments in China's two-way investment.

It notes that China's long-standing supply chain, market scale and policy environment advantages have created a favorable investment climate in which multinational companies can achieve solid returns and sustained growth.

Technological breakthroughs in areas such as artificial intelligence and 5G, combined with a wide range of application scenarios and a large pool of high-quality talent, have enabled China to build the world's largest technology innovation ecosystem, creating fertile ground for innovation among foreign enterprises, the report says.

Attracting and utilizing foreign investment has long been an integral part of China's opening-up policy. According to the report, foreign-invested enterprises have brought in capital, advanced technologies and management expertise, contributing to China's economic growth.

