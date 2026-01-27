China vows efforts to optimize supportive policies for foreign investment

Xinhua) 09:32, January 27, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce has vowed to further optimize supportive policies for foreign investment in 2026, pledging efforts to provide equal treatment to foreign-invested enterprises in domestic consumption promotion initiatives, government procurement, and public bidding processes so as to promote foreign firms' long-term development in the country.

Wang Ya, an official heading the foreign investment management department under the commerce ministry, said at a press conference on Monday that China will remain unwavering in expanding high-standard opening up as it seeks to foster new strengths in attracting foreign investment and enhance the "Invest in China" brand.

Wang said the ministry will expand market access and the opening-up of the services sector, including telecommunications, healthcare and education. It will also support foreign-funded enterprises in the services sector in expanding their value chains.

Efforts will also be made to strengthen services for foreign investors by fully implementing the national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, focusing on their concerns, continuously optimizing services, and holding roundtable meetings for foreign-funded enterprises, Wang said.

China will closely align with international high-standard economic and trade rules, carry out more extensive institutional opening-up trials, and accelerate the implementation of pilot projects for expanding the opening up of the services sector, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)