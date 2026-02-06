China to provide favorable long-term prospects for foreign businesses: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:12, February 06, 2026

People visit the booth of TESLA at the Smart Vehicle Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China will provide favorable expectations for the long-term development of foreign businesses in China during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press briefing on Thursday.

China will steadily move toward high-quality development, continue to expand high-standard opening up, firmly safeguard the multilateral trading system, and strengthen the development of equal and mutually beneficial economic and trade relations with other countries during the period, he said.

In 2025, the Republic of Korea's manufacturing investment in China grew 14.1 percent year on year, Canada's high-tech investment in China rose 11.7 percent, Finland's manufacturing investment in China increased 21.7 percent, and Britain's overall investment in China climbed 15.9 percent year on year, the spokesperson said.

Visits to China this year by leaders of the Republic of Korea, Canada, Finland and Britain have deepened mutual understanding and trust and opened broader space for economic and trade cooperation, he said, adding that these engagements have boosted multinational companies' confidence in investing and expanding operations in China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)