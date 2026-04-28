Chinese foreign ministry says decisions regarding foreign investment made in accordance with laws, regulations

Xinhua) 16:26, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday the Chinese government reviews and makes relevant decisions regarding foreign investment in accordance with laws and regulations, in response to a query about China's recent decision to prohibit foreign acquisition of Manus project.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing. According to media report, China's National Development and Reform Commission announced Monday that the office of the foreign investment security review working mechanism has, in accordance with laws and regulations, issued a decision to prohibit foreign investment in the Manus acquisition project and has ordered the parties involved to revoke the acquisition deal.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)