China sees steady foreign capital inflows into stock market: regulator

Xinhua) 15:33, May 28, 2026

SHENZHEN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's securities regulator said Thursday that foreign capital has been flowing steadily into the country's stock market this year via various channels, with foreign investors now holding over 4 trillion yuan (about 586 billion U.S. dollars) in tradable A-shares.

Liu Haoling, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), made the remarks when speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2026 global investors conference of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Foreign investors have become important participants in China's capital market, he noted.

Liu said reform measures aimed at improving investment and financing functions in China's capital market have progressed steadily and delivered tangible results, while overall market valuations remain within a reasonable range.

Foreign investors are showing increasing willingness to allocate funds to high-quality Chinese assets, he added.

As of April this year, the CSRC had processed 418 registration applications from domestic enterprises seeking to make initial public offerings in overseas markets, supporting companies in leveraging both domestic and overseas markets and resources, according to Liu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)