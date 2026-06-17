Chinese defense spokesperson warns against Japan's remilitarization

(Xinhua) 09:36, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Tuesday called on peace-loving people to stay highly vigilant and take firm actions to curb Japan's "reckless" neo-militarist moves.

Chen Xi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query about Tokyo framing China as "an unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge," while pursuing long-range strike capabilities.

The Japanese side has repeatedly peddled the so-called "China military threat" narrative to deliberately stoke confrontation and fabricate excuses for seeking a massive military buildup, Chen stressed.

He pointed out that Japan, as it accelerates its remilitarization, is becoming a powder keg for the Asia-Pacific region, noting that the country has drastically hiked its defense spending, eased restrictions on exports of lethal weapons, and pushed forward the deployment of medium- and long-range missiles.

Chen also called on peace-loving people to prevent Japanese neo-militarism from wreaking havoc across the world, and to defend the post-war international order and enduring peace.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)