10 foals born to rewilded Przewalski's horses in NW China's Dunhuang

(Xinhua) 08:54, June 17, 2026

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows a herd of Przewalski's horses and foals grazing on a grassland at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

DUNHUANG, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Conservation workers at Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve have recently confirmed that the rewilded Przewalski's horses in the reserve have successfully given birth to 10 foals. The newborn foals are in good health and are able to move and forage freely with the herd.

The Przewalski's horse, a globally endangered species under first-class national protection in China, was once extinct in the wild within the country. In 1985, China launched a reintroduction program, bringing the horses back from abroad for breeding. Within the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve, a conservation team works year-round as guardians of the Przewalski's horses.

After 40 years of reintroduction and conservation, the Przewalski's horse population in this reserve has surpassed 200 by the end of 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses and foals at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A Przewalski's horse breastfeeds her foal at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2026.(Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows a Przewalski's horse and a foal at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong (L), together with his colleague Xiao Yonggang, searches for tracks of Przewalski's horses at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong uses satellite remote sensing technology to track the movement of Przewalski's horses at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2026. To safeguard this endangered species, the reserve has fitted some individuals with satellite collars. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Head of the Yumenguan Conservation Station Wu Xingdong (L), together with his colleague Xiao Yonggang, observes Przewalski's horses at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Przewalski's horse foals move alongside their herd at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses and a foal grazing at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows Przewalski's horses at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows a herd of Przewalski's horses and foals crossing a section of the Gobi Desert at the Dunhuang West Lake National Nature Reserve in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)