Milu deer pictured at south Dongting Lake nature reserve in C China's Hunan

(Xinhua) 09:27, June 05, 2026

A milu deer is pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Milu deer are pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A milu deer is pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Milu deer are pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a milu deer at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Liu Wangmin)

Milu deer are pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A milu deer is pictured at the south Dongting Lake nature reserve in central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2026. Due to the rise of the water level of Dongting Lake, more than 170 milu deer have moved here from low-lying areas. (Xinhua/Liu Wangmin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)