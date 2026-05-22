China files 37,000 wildlife-related criminal cases since start of 2025: ministry

Xinhua) 16:27, May 22, 2026

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have filed and investigated 37,000 criminal cases involving the destruction of wildlife resources since the beginning of 2025, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The ministry said it had placed 59 cases under special supervision, and released five typical cases involving crimes such as harming rare and endangered wildlife, as well as illegal logging, hunting and fishing.

Chinese police across the country have closely monitored key areas and locations, including major wildlife habitats and flower-and-bird markets, to carry out targeted and intensive crackdowns. They have also actively participated in international law enforcement operations and cracked down on related transnational crimes in accordance with the law.

An official with the ministry said public security agencies will strictly implement the requirement of protecting the ecological environment via the most stringent measures, and continue to take tough steps against crimes damaging wildlife resources.

Friday marks this year's International Day for Biological Diversity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)