Crested ibises enter critical period of breeding process in Hanzhong, China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 13:24, May 11, 2026

A crested ibis nurtures its chicks by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo by Liu Junqiang/Xinhua)

Crested ibises are pictured inside a nest by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo by Liu Junqiang/Xinhua)

A crested ibis "couple" guard their chicks inside a nest by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo by Liu Junqiang/Xinhua)

A crested ibis nurtures its chicks by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo by Liu Junqiang/Xinhua)

A crested ibis "couple" guard their chicks inside a nest by a reservoir in Nanzheng District of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 10, 2026. Crested ibises have recently entered a critical period of their breeding process in Hanzhong of Shaanxi. (Photo by Liu Junqiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)