Projects worth 27.7 bln yuan inked at China-South Asia Expo

(Xinhua) 08:22, June 17, 2026

A visitor takes selfies at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

KUNMING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Deals worth over 27.7 billion yuan (around 4.07 billion U.S. dollars) were signed during the 10th China-South Asia Expo, which concluded in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Tuesday.

The signed contracts included 10.25 billion yuan in domestic and foreign trade projects and 17.49 billion yuan in investment cooperation projects, up 20.9 percent and 28.5 percent, respectively, from the previous expo.

The six-day event attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. A total of 2,301 domestic and overseas enterprises participated in the event.

For the first time, enterprises from 45 countries, including Germany, Brazil and Egypt, joined the procurement activities, expanding the expo's international reach, said Li Chaowei, director of the Yunnan provincial department of commerce.

The expo has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development."

A drone is seen at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a scene at the Trade in Services Pavilion of the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a scene at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A visitor tries coffee from Yunnan at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Visitors try black tea from Sri Lanka at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A visitor learns about a product made with Dongba paper at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

An exhibitor sells Thai durians at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This photo taken on June 16, 2026 shows a scene at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Visitors look at a smart charging device at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Visitors select Pakistani products at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A visitor plays chess with a robot at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 16, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo concluded here on Tuesday. The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)