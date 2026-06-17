Commentary: Building stronger Party for stronger China with powerful theoretical guidance

(Xinhua) 08:02, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- As the Communist Party of China (CPC) marks its 105th founding anniversary, a key meeting convened Monday mapped out plans for studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building, underscoring the central role of Party building in China's governance and modernization drive.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has put forward a series of new ideas, new thinking, and new strategies for governing and strengthening the Party in response to the major questions of the times -- what kind of Marxist party exercising long-term governance could be built, and how such a party could be built.

Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building articulates several core principles: that the CPC's leadership is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics; that the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee must be upheld; and that full and rigorous Party self-governance must be advanced unwaveringly, among others.

As an integral component of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, this Thought stands as a milestone in the CPC's history of Party building. It has made major original contributions to the development of Marxist theory on Party building and carries great practical and far-reaching guiding significance for strengthening both the Party and the nation.

Its significance is all the more evident against the backdrop of the CPC's own transformation. From just over 50 founding members in 1921, the Party has grown into the world's largest governing party, with more than 100 million members, over 5 million primary-level organizations, and the historic responsibility of leading a nation of more than 1.4 billion people.

Yet a larger Party also confronts greater tests. As its scale has expanded, the challenges in Party building have become more complex. How can such a large party preserve its vitality, maintain its advanced nature and purity, and continuously elevate its governance capacity? This is a question no long-governing party can afford to evade.

In the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, theoretical innovation in Party governance has never slowed. The Party has forged an increasingly systematic approach to self-governance -- from advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance, to defining the general requirements for Party building in the new era, and further to refining a comprehensive system for full and rigorous Party self-governance. This evolution has fortified the Party politically, ideologically, organizationally, in conduct and discipline, with institutional building woven into every facet and the fight against corruption sustained.

From a longer-term perspective, China's transformation since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 powerfully demonstrates the importance of effective leadership and strong institutions. Its rise from poverty and underdevelopment to the world's second-largest economy has reinforced a fundamental truth: China's achievements are inseparable from the CPC's leadership and its capacity for self-reform. For the CPC, this truth is both historically grounded and forward-looking.

At a time when global transformations unseen in a century are accelerating amid intertwined changes and turbulence, China also faces major domestic tasks in reform and development to advance socialist modernization. For instance, unbalanced and inadequate development remains a pressing issue, the transition from old to new growth drivers is far from complete, and risks persist in certain key areas. The Party remains clear-minded that the tests and dangers it faces will exist for a long time to come. All these circumstances place new and higher demands on the Party's self-improvement and governance capabilities.

Challenges demand stronger governance; stronger governance requires a stronger Party; and a stronger Party depends on sound theory, effective institutions and unceasing self-reform.

A political party guided by sound theory and armed with a profound grasp of the laws governing its own development possesses the clarity, resolve and momentum needed to navigate the complexities of the times. For the CPC, Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building serves as the fundamental guide in this endeavor.

Guided by this Thought, the CPC will continue to strengthen itself through ideological unity, firm resolve, coordinated action and enhanced effectiveness. In so doing, it will provide firm leadership for building China into a great modern socialist country and advancing national rejuvenation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)