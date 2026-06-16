Institute of French Studies at Zhejiang University inaugurated to deepen China-France cultural exchanges

(People's Daily Online) 14:10, June 16, 2026

The Institute of French Studies at Zhejiang University was officially inaugurated on June 14, 2026, at the university's Zijingang Campus in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing together Chinese and foreign experts and scholars. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

The Institute of French Studies at Zhejiang University was officially inaugurated on June 14, 2026, at the university's Zijingang Campus in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing together Chinese and foreign experts and scholars.

Ren Shaobo, Party secretary of Zhejiang University, delivers a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Institute of French Studies at Zhejiang University at the university's Zijingang Campus in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on June 14, 2026. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

"The inauguration of the institute marks a new stage in Zhejiang University's French studies and a new step forward in its area studies," said Ren Shaobo, Party secretary of Zhejiang University.

Ren said the institute is a landmark move for the university to integrate relevant academic resources, strengthen area studies, serve China's overall opening-up, and promote China-France friendship in the new era.

He noted that France, as a major European country, has maintained long-standing cooperation with China in economy, culture, science and technology. Looking ahead, Zhejiang University will support the institute in becoming an important bridge for mutual learning between Chinese and French civilizations, an academic hub for area studies, and a high-level think tank serving national strategies.

Zhang Xinsheng, former vice minister of education, delivers a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Institute of French Studies at Zhejiang University at the university's Zijingang Campus in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on June 14, 2026. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Zhang Xinsheng, former vice minister of education, congratulated Zhejiang University on the establishment of the institute. "Amity between nations lies in the friendship between their peoples, and such friendship grows out of mutual understanding," Zhang said.

He expressed hope that the institute will use academic research as a bridge to deepen China-France people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, help people from both countries, especially the younger generation, better understand each other, and tell stories of China-France friendship.

Guo Huawei, former Party secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Federation of Social Sciences and president of the Zhejiang Association for Area Studies, delivers a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Institute of French Studies at Zhejiang University at the university's Zijingang Campus in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on June 14, 2026. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

"France is an important cornerstone of European civilization and an indispensable force on the world's political, economic and cultural stage," said Guo Huawei, former Party secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Federation of Social Sciences and president of the Zhejiang Association for Area Studies.

Guo said China-France relations are of great importance, noting that the two countries enjoy a solid foundation and broad prospects for cooperation in trade, science and technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges. Further strengthening French studies carries both far-reaching academic value and important practical significance, he added.

"China and France are important representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, and their exchanges have provided a vivid example of implementing the Global Civilization Initiative," said Zhao Qiang, editor-in-chief of People's Daily Online, noting that the institute will help deepen China-France academic exchanges, strengthen French studies and serve China's opening-up strategy.

"People's Daily Online looks forward to deepening cooperation with the Institute of French Studies at Zhejiang University in content co-creation, data sharing, brand building and talent cultivation," Zhao said. "We hope to better connect academic depth with communication reach, and provide a communication platform and research base for exchanges and mutual learning between China and France."

Joan Valadou, French consul general in Shanghai, delivers a video address at the inauguration ceremony of the Institute of French Studies at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on June 14, 2026. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

"The world is undergoing profound changes, and the humanities and social sciences shoulder an important mission in promoting communication among different cultures, knowledge sharing and mutual learning among civilizations," said Joan Valadou, French consul general in Shanghai, in a video speech.

Valadou said the institute, by integrating strengths in international studies, public administration, foreign languages and other disciplines, will help deepen mutual understanding between China and France and cultivate young scholars and professionals with a global vision.

During the event, Zhejiang University signed a cooperation agreement with the French Academy of Overseas Sciences, while the Institute of French Studies at Zhejiang University signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the Commercial Press. A French studies large language model was also released.

Following the inauguration ceremony, a high-level forum on the development of French studies was held, during which experts and scholars exchanged views on French studies, area studies, and mutual learning between Chinese and French civilizations.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)