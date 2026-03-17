China, France pledge to deepen economic, financial cooperation

Xinhua) 08:51, March 17, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the Chinese lead person of the China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, shakes hands with French Finance Minister Roland Lescure, France's lead person of the dialogue, in Paris, France, on March 16, 2026. He Lifeng and Roland Lescure on Monday held in-depth discussions in Paris on recent developments in China-France economic and financial cooperation and other issues of common concern. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

PARIS, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and French Finance Minister Roland Lescure on Monday held in-depth discussions in Paris on recent developments in China-France economic and financial cooperation and other issues of common concern.

He, the Chinese lead person of the China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, said China is ready to work with France to implement the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron. He called for further deepening of exchanges and cooperation in economic and financial fields, and for promoting the steady and sustained development of bilateral economic relations.

He also briefed the French side on the China-U.S. economic and trade talks held earlier in the day.

Lescure, France's lead person of the dialogue, said France attaches great importance to cooperation with China and is willing to work with the Chinese side to advance pragmatic cooperation in economic and financial fields and achieve greater progress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)