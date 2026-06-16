China's Shijiazhuang transforms industrial heritage into urban cultural landmarks

(Xinhua) 09:00, June 16, 2026

Folk artists perform at a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People visit a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People visit a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People visit a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People visit a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People enjoy their leisure time at an industrial heritage park, a former steel plant site transformed through preservation and adaptive reuse, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 14, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform at a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 12, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People enjoy their leisure time at an industrial heritage park, a former steel plant site transformed through preservation and adaptive reuse, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 14, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 13, 2026 shows a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People visit a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People enjoy their leisure time at an industrial heritage park, a former steel plant site transformed through preservation and adaptive reuse, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 14, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 13, 2026 shows a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People visit a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A child experiences textile-making techniques at a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People visit a cultural and art park, transformed from the former cotton textile factories, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

People enjoy their leisure time at an industrial heritage park, a former steel plant site transformed through preservation and adaptive reuse, in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, June 14, 2026. In recent years, Shijiazhuang has advanced the protection and utilization of industrial heritage, injecting new vitality to the city's development. A number of old factory buildings and former industrial sites have been transformed into urban cultural landmarks, leisure and sports parks, creative markets and other new spaces. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)