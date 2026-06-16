Steady growth for China's express delivery sector in May
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector saw steady growth in May, according to an industry index released by the State Post Bureau Monday.
The express delivery development index stood at 472.9 in May, up 3.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the bureau.
Included in the figures, the sub-index for development scale rose 7 percent year on year, while service quality figures remained unchanged from a year earlier. The sub-index for development capacity increased 3.3 percent.
In May, the country's courier sector continued to expand in scale, with its increasingly diversified service system and upgraded facility networks playing a more prominent role in supporting the real economy, according to the bureau.
The index is compiled based on data from major logistics firms operating delivery services. It reflects overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.
Photos
Related Stories
- Unmanned vans, drones and love -- smart machines accelerate Chinese New Year deliveries
- China Dynamics: World's largest delivery network reveals China's vitality
- China Dynamics: China's postal delivery volume hits 216.5 billion items in 2025
- Nation's annual parcel volume hits nearly 200 billion
- China accounts for over 60 percent of global courier parcel growth in 2021-2025
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.