Young leaders at China-CEEC forum underscore tangible cooperation, youth actions

(Xinhua) 08:37, June 16, 2026

WUHAN, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An international forum in central China's Hubei Province on Monday heard how China is increasingly viewed as a reliable and trustworthy partner by young people in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Irena Lukajic Korica, an advisor to the Office of the Serb Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, described to delegates at the Young Political Leaders Forum of China and Central and Eastern European Countries 2026 in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, how a friend had benefited from working at a Chinese-funded renewable energy project.

Addressing the event, she said her friend was employed at the 100-million euro solar power plant in Bosnia and Herzegovina, reflecting how cooperation with China is creating jobs, driving technology transfer and stimulating local development.

Echoing the sentiment, participants expressed a strong willingness to engage in candid and constructive dialogue with China to promote mutually beneficial cooperation and contribute to global development and prosperity.

Over 100 participants from 14 Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) and China, representing political parties, think tanks, civil organizations, ministries and enterprises, had gathered in Wuhan to discuss modernization, mutually beneficial cooperation and youth responsibilities.

Themed "A Joint March Toward Modernization for China and CEEC Under New Circumstances: Youth Actions and Contributions," the forum was held on Sunday and Monday.

During the event, delegates visited universities, local communities and research institutes in Wuhan, where they experienced cutting-edge technologies, such as humanoid robots, and immersed themselves in traditional Chinese culture, including calligraphy.

"Trade between China and CEEC is upgrading toward high-tech and high-value-added sectors, with industrial chain cooperation deepening," said Diao Li, deputy director of the European Study Center at Wuhan University.

Odeta Berberi, a foreign affairs advisor to the Parliamentary Group of the Albanian Socialist Party, described China as a vital trading partner, with Chinese enterprises engaged in trade, manufacturing, tech, and mining in Albania.

Berberi emphasized the vast potential for bilateral cooperation, expressing optimism about deepening collaboration in artificial intelligence, green technology, and digital transformation.

Participants at the forum expressed strong optimism about the prospects for China-CEEC cooperation, seeing youth engagement as key to sustaining the momentum.

"Young people play a crucial role in the modernization process," said Alexandru Bogdan Boran, president of the Youth Organization of the Social Democratic Party of Romania in Caras-Severin County, adding that when the younger generation builds trust, economies can unlock new opportunities for growth and cooperation through openness, communication and mutual respect.

Data showed that in 2025, China's trade with CEEC increased by 7.5 percent year on year to reach a record high of 1.09 trillion yuan (about 160.09 billion U.S. dollars). Beyond trade, bilateral personnel exchanges in 2025 reached 662,000, marking an 86.5 percent year-on-year increase.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)