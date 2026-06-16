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2026 World Youth Development Forum opens in Wuhan

(Xinhua) 08:14, June 16, 2026

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Youth Development Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 15, 2026.

Themed "Youth Drive Development For A Better World", the 2026 World Youth Development Forum opened in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Representatives release the Youth Declaration of the 2026 World Youth Development Forum during the opening ceremony in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 15, 2026.

Themed "Youth Drive Development For A Better World", the 2026 World Youth Development Forum opened in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A representative interacts with a robot before the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Youth Development Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 15, 2026.

Themed "Youth Drive Development For A Better World", the 2026 World Youth Development Forum opened in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)