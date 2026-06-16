2026 World Youth Development Forum opens in Wuhan
Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Youth Development Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 15, 2026.
Themed "Youth Drive Development For A Better World", the 2026 World Youth Development Forum opened in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Representatives release the Youth Declaration of the 2026 World Youth Development Forum during the opening ceremony in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 15, 2026.
Themed "Youth Drive Development For A Better World", the 2026 World Youth Development Forum opened in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A representative interacts with a robot before the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Youth Development Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 15, 2026.
Themed "Youth Drive Development For A Better World", the 2026 World Youth Development Forum opened in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
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