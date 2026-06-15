China sets three-year drive to cut energy use, carbon emissions in key industries

(Xinhua) 16:30, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out a three-year action plan to accelerate energy-saving and carbon-reduction upgrades in key industries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Monday.

The plan, jointly issued by the NDRC and several other government departments and agencies, focuses on nine industries with high energy consumption and carbon emissions, including steel, electrolytic aluminum, cement, flat glass, oil refining, ethylene, synthetic ammonia, methanol and coal-fired power generation.

Under the plan, China will implement energy-saving and carbon-reduction upgrades across these sectors over a three-year period beginning in 2026. The goal is to enhance enterprises' energy and carbon efficiency, while significantly advancing the green and low-carbon development of these industries, according to the plan.

The document also sets out major targets through the end of 2028, details specific upgrade tasks for each sector, and calls for better support through funding, price guidance, policy incentives, and standards-based constraints.

The campaign is designed to expand effective investment, promote industrial upgrading, foster new drivers of green development and support the country's carbon-peaking goal, the NDRC said.

China has set the dual carbon goals of peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.

The country has built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, providing stronger support for its green and low-carbon transition.

An NDRC official said the commission will work with relevant departments to ensure the implementation of the plan and provide support for achieving the carbon-peaking target and accelerating the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)