Chinese company turns carbon dioxide waste into value-multiplied resources

(Xinhua) 15:41, June 12, 2026

NANCHANG, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Once dismissed as nothing more than a culprit of global warming and industrial waste, carbon dioxide is now being turned into a valuable resource powering everything from lithium batteries to fertilizers, food production, and more.

In a petrochemical industrial park in Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, a pipeline transports carbon dioxide waste from a coal-to-hydrogen plant to Jiangxi Bazhen Energy Chemical Co., Ltd. For Ao Huihua, the company's general manager, what once was regarded as simple waste now holds incredible potential.

"In the past, carbon dioxide waste from coal-to-hydrogen plants had no proper outlet for discharge," said Ao. "Now, the gas flows through pipelines into a recovery unit, where it undergoes compression, purification, and liquefaction. Within a short period, it is transformed into high-purity liquid carbon dioxide -- a valuable raw material for industries such as lithium batteries, fertilizers, and food."

Last year, the company recycled 102,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide waste, helping petrochemical companies slash carbon emissions while generating about 37 million yuan (about 5.43 million U.S. dollars) in output value, according to the general manager.

Since the carbon dioxide recycling project was put into operation more than three years ago, over 300,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide have been recycled, which is equivalent to planting approximately 26.5 million trees, or offsetting the annual carbon emissions from the exhaust of nearly 200,000 motor vehicles, said Zhong Jian, the company's project manager.

The recycled high-purity carbon dioxide is shedding its label as waste gas and emerging as a valuable resource. Several kilometers away from the Bazhen company, at the Jiujiang Yunwei lithium industry company, these former industrial emissions have been turned into a key auxiliary material essential for the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate.

On the company's production line, the recycled carbon dioxide undergoes a carbonization reaction with lithium hydroxide solution, and is ultimately transformed into high-purity lithium carbonate through solid-liquid separation, washing, drying and other processes.

"Producing one tonne of battery-grade lithium carbonate requires about 0.7 tonnes of carbon dioxide. That means our company consumes approximately 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per month," said Song Xiaopeng, the company's production quality director.

Song added that the lithium carbonate produced through this process has extremely high purity, which serves to improve the consistency and stability of the final product.

Another local company has also benefited from this recycled carbon dioxide supply chain. Jiangxi Tianji new energy company, a high-purity lithium fluoride producer, requires 1,000 tonnes of liquid carbon dioxide per month.

"We have established a long-term and stable supply chain with Bazhen, enabling same-day order placement and delivery," said Tao Jianfeng, the company's administrative manager.

The short-distance delivery within the local area has reduced the company's logistics costs by nearly 80 percent, saving 160,000 yuan in freight fees each month. "This is not only a mere supply chain, but also a green and efficient carbon reduction chain," Tao added.

Recycled carbon dioxide is also poised to make a strong impact in the food production sector. In the Jiujiang Lushan beer production company, about 5 kilometers away from Bazhen, the liquid carbon dioxide is injected into storage tanks, then is sent to the production line after gasification.

Yang Guoqing, head of production, explained that carbon dioxide plays key roles in the beer filling workshop, which includes displacing air to prevent oxidation and enhancing the beer's crisp, refreshing taste.

"Stable supply ensures stable quality, fresher taste, longer shelf life and lower costs," said Li Jianfeng, the company's general manager.

"It is hard to imagine that the original carbon dioxide waste has eventually become an indispensable raw material in beer production," Li added. "This is a real carbon cycle that now benefits a wide range of industries."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)