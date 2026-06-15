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China hopes for early resumption of safe, free passage in Strait of Hormuz
(Xinhua) 16:23, June 15, 2026
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the safe and free passage in the Strait of Hormuz can be resumed as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding China is ready to maintain communication with regional countries and the international community on relevant issues.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query, adding China has noticed the reopening of the Strait was included in the first phase of the memorandum of understanding finalized between Iran and the United States.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
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