A glimpse of embodied intelligence innovation industrial park in Beijing
A staff member demonstrates the teleoperation of a robot at a company inside an embodied intelligence innovation industrial park in Zhongguancun, Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2026. The embodied intelligence innovation industrial park is home to a number of brilliant players in this arena. Thanks to the "high density" of residing companies here, it is very easy for the players to find partners along the industrial chain -- literally by stepping up and down the stairways in the office building. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
A staff member organizes wiring within a robot at a company inside an embodied intelligence innovation industrial park in Zhongguancun, Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2026. The embodied intelligence innovation industrial park is home to a number of brilliant players in this arena. Thanks to the "high density" of residing companies here, it is very easy for the players to find partners along the industrial chain -- literally by stepping up and down the stairways in the office building. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Visitors try to pick up objects via a teleoperated robot at a company inside an embodied intelligence innovation industrial park in Zhongguancun, Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2026. The embodied intelligence innovation industrial park is home to a number of brilliant players in this arena. Thanks to the "high density" of residing companies here, it is very easy for the players to find partners along the industrial chain -- literally by stepping up and down the stairways in the office building. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
A staff member collects high-precision human behavior data at a company inside an embodied intelligence innovation industrial park in Zhongguancun, Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2026. The embodied intelligence innovation industrial park is home to a number of brilliant players in this arena. Thanks to the "high density" of residing companies here, it is very easy for the players to find partners along the industrial chain -- literally by stepping up and down the stairways in the office building. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
A robot plays football inside an embodied intelligence innovation industrial park in Zhongguancun, Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2026. The embodied intelligence innovation industrial park is home to a number of brilliant players in this arena. Thanks to the "high density" of residing companies here, it is very easy for the players to find partners along the industrial chain -- literally by stepping up and down the stairways in the office building. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Robots perform for visitors at the exhibition hall of an embodied intelligence innovation industrial park in Zhongguancun, Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2026. The embodied intelligence innovation industrial park is home to a number of brilliant players in this arena. Thanks to the "high density" of residing companies here, it is very easy for the players to find partners along the industrial chain -- literally by stepping up and down the stairways in the office building. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
A staff member demonstrates the teleoperation of a robot at a company inside an embodied intelligence innovation industrial park in Zhongguancun, Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2026. The embodied intelligence innovation industrial park is home to a number of brilliant players in this arena. Thanks to the "high density" of residing companies here, it is very easy for the players to find partners along the industrial chain -- literally by stepping up and down the stairways in the office building. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
A robot briefs visitors on an embodied intelligence innovation industrial park at the exhibition hall of the industrial park in Zhongguancun, Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2026. The embodied intelligence innovation industrial park is home to a number of brilliant players in this arena. Thanks to the "high density" of residing companies here, it is very easy for the players to find partners along the industrial chain -- literally by stepping up and down the stairways in the office building. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
A staff member conducts a teleoperation test on a robot at a company inside an embodied intelligence innovation industrial park in Zhongguancun, Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 13, 2026. The embodied intelligence innovation industrial park is home to a number of brilliant players in this arena. Thanks to the "high density" of residing companies here, it is very easy for the players to find partners along the industrial chain -- literally by stepping up and down the stairways in the office building. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
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