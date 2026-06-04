A glimpse of Xizang division of 28th China Robot and Artificial Intelligence Competition

(Xinhua) 09:43, June 04, 2026

Contestants are in action during an offline contest of the Xizang division of the 28th China Robot and Artificial Intelligence Competition (CRAIC) at Xizang University in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 3, 2026.

A total of 81 teams took part in the Xizang division of the 28th CRAIC, including 19 teams from four universities enrolled for the offline contests. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Robots are operated by contestants during an offline contest of the Xizang division of the 28th China Robot and Artificial Intelligence Competition (CRAIC) at Xizang University in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 3, 2026.

A total of 81 teams took part in the Xizang division of the 28th CRAIC, including 19 teams from four universities enrolled for the offline contests. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Contestants are in action during an offline contest of the Xizang division of the 28th China Robot and Artificial Intelligence Competition (CRAIC) at Xizang University in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 3, 2026.

A total of 81 teams took part in the Xizang division of the 28th CRAIC, including 19 teams from four universities enrolled for the offline contests. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Contestants are in action during an offline contest of the Xizang division of the 28th China Robot and Artificial Intelligence Competition (CRAIC) at Xizang University in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 3, 2026.

A total of 81 teams took part in the Xizang division of the 28th CRAIC, including 19 teams from four universities enrolled for the offline contests. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Contestants are in action during an offline contest of the Xizang division of the 28th China Robot and Artificial Intelligence Competition (CRAIC) at Xizang University in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 3, 2026.

A total of 81 teams took part in the Xizang division of the 28th CRAIC, including 19 teams from four universities enrolled for the offline contests. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Robots are pictured during an offline contest of the Xizang division of the 28th China Robot and Artificial Intelligence Competition (CRAIC) at Xizang University in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 3, 2026.

A total of 81 teams took part in the Xizang division of the 28th CRAIC, including 19 teams from four universities enrolled for the offline contests. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)