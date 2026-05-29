China rolls out "digital ID" system to regulate booming humanoid robot sector

Xinhua) 13:06, May 29, 2026

A humanoid robot works at a convenience store in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2026. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a pioneering national "digital ID" system for its rapidly expanding humanoid robot sector, assigning each machine a 29-digit identity code to enable traceability and safe governance.

The initiative establishing a unified framework to ensure safety, accountability and standardized governance, is anchored by a national landmark full life-cycle management service platform for humanoid robots, launched simultaneously in Beijing.

The platform, spearheaded by the standardization body of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), serves as the operational backbone for the new regulatory specification, which mandates that every humanoid robot be assigned the unique identity code.

Developed by leading national standardization bodies, this digital identifier acts as a comprehensive "passport" for each machine. It enables end-to-end traceability across the robot's entire lifespan -- from manufacturing and sales to daily usage and eventual recycling.

The 29-digit code is meticulously structured into four segments: a 2-digit country code, a 4-digit enterprise code, a 6-digit product model code, and a 17-digit serial number. Together, these elements form the foundation of a robust traceability system, allowing for precise identification and tracking.

Yu Xiuming, vice president of the China Electronics Standardization Institute, said assigning the code allows robots to remain controlled across different fields, industries, and roles. The move is designed to tackle core issues regarding safety, management, and governance, ultimately accelerating the practical application of humanoid robots.

The regulatory upgrade comes at a critical juncture. China's humanoid robot industry has witnessed explosive growth, with its domestic shipments representing a dominant share of the global total in 2025. While more than 500 key enterprises have clustered in domestic hubs, this rapid expansion also triggered growing pains marked by fragmented coding systems among manufacturers and blurred lines of liability.

The new standard enforces a strict "no code, no market access" rule. All robots sold or deployed domestically must be registered accordingly. Manufacturers are now obligated to recall products upon the discovery of common defects, while the refurbishment and resale of scrapped robots are strictly prohibited.

A senior official from the MIIT said the platform creates a closed-loop governance mechanism. Covering R&D, production, maintenance, and recycling, the system ensures risks can be prevented and responsibilities clearly traced back to the source.

Over 100 companies have signed up to the scheme since its launch, issuing full life-cycle codes to more than 28,000 units across 200 product models.

"The high-quality globalization of humanoid robots urgently requires a standardized management system with unified rules," Yu said. "This initiative not only provides the technical groundwork for international mutual recognition and cross-border circulation but also strengthens China's role in shaping global standards and competitiveness in the sector."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)