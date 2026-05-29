Robot carnival held during World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin
People enjoy a drone show in Tianjin, north China, on May 28, 2026. The robot carnival, a session of the World Intelligence Expo 2026, was held at the Tianjin cultural center on Thursday. A series of events, including a robot exhibition, a robotics competition and a robot stage show, give the audience a glimpse of technology and smart living. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
People enjoy a performance staged by robots in Tianjin, north China, on May 28, 2026. The robot carnival, a session of the World Intelligence Expo 2026, was held at the Tianjin cultural center on Thursday. A series of events, including a robot exhibition, a robotics competition and a robot stage show, give the audience a glimpse of technology and smart living. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
People enjoy a performance staged by robots in Tianjin, north China, on May 28, 2026. The robot carnival, a session of the World Intelligence Expo 2026, was held at the Tianjin cultural center on Thursday. A series of events, including a robot exhibition, a robotics competition and a robot stage show, give the audience a glimpse of technology and smart living. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
People enjoy a drone show in Tianjin, north China, on May 28, 2026. The robot carnival, a session of the World Intelligence Expo 2026, was held at the Tianjin cultural center on Thursday. A series of events, including a robot exhibition, a robotics competition and a robot stage show, give the audience a glimpse of technology and smart living. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
People enjoy a drone show in Tianjin, north China, on May 28, 2026. The robot carnival, a session of the World Intelligence Expo 2026, was held at the Tianjin cultural center on Thursday. A series of events, including a robot exhibition, a robotics competition and a robot stage show, give the audience a glimpse of technology and smart living. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
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