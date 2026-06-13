New Hong Kong maritime schemes to boost green fleet, bunkering

(Xinhua) 11:46, June 13, 2026

The Marine Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government unveiled on Friday two green maritime incentive schemes set to run for three years from June 16 to boost Hong Kong's status as a green maritime fuel bunkering center and local fleet green transformation.

The Port Dues Incentive Scheme for Green Maritime Fuel-related Vessels offers concessions to ocean-going vessels using, bunkering or supplying specified green fuels in Hong Kong, including LNG, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen and bio-diesel (minimum 20 percent bio-fuel blend).

The Green Vessels Registration Incentive Scheme provides incentives to green fuel-powered vessels currently or newly registered in the Hong Kong Shipping Registry, thereby attracting and retaining the registration of green vessels in Hong Kong. Vessels using LNG, methanol, ammonia or hydrogen as main propulsion qualify for an annual 60,000-Hong Kong-dollar subsidy, capped at 180,000 Hong Kong dollars per vessel over three years.

A Marine Department spokesperson said the port dues scheme will draw over 1,000 related vessel calls and attract other players in the green maritime fuel bunkering supply chain to establish and expand their operations in Hong Kong. The registration scheme is expected to benefit some 170 green vessels and lift the Hong Kong Shipping Registry's competitiveness.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)