HK's potential as global mediation capital highlighted

08:53, May 09, 2026 By ATLAS SHAO in Hong Kong ( China Daily

Buoyed by strong national support and the successful establishment of the headquarters of the International Organization for Mediation in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the city is well-positioned to become a global mediation capital, officials and experts said on Friday.

They made the remarks at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during the Global Mediation Summit, which was organized by IOMed, the world's first intergovernmental legal organization dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. The summit was attended by more than 400 leaders, policymakers and distinguished professionals from 48 countries and regions.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) is highly supportive of IOMed, which strikes a positive note for the city's role in the peaceful resolution of international disputes through mediation.

"Hong Kong is committed to becoming a global mediation capital, and we are well-positioned to do so," he said, inviting governments, companies, investors and others to make optimal use of the mediation services provided by IOMed.

Based in Hong Kong's historic Old Wan Chai Police Station, the mediation body has seen its number of signatory states climb from 37 to 41 and the number of contracting states from eight to 13 since it was launched in October last year.

Earlier this month, the mediation body successfully settled a maritime dispute involving parties from China and Singapore, which IOMed Secretary-General Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah described as a landmark achievement for the body and a significant moment in the SAR's maritime dispute resolution services.

During his keynote speech at the summit, Willy Bett, vice-chairperson of IOMed's Governing Council and Kenyan ambassador to China, emphasized the importance of using mediation as a means of dispute resolution.

Bett highlighted Hong Kong's strategic position as a key mediation hub and expressed his happiness on seeing IOMed play an active role in the global mediation landscape within such a short period of time.

Qi Dahai, director-general of the Treaty and Law Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that China, as one of the leading countries that helped establish the mediation body, will continue to provide financial support for developing countries to help them resolve international disputes through IOMed.

Cui Jianchun, commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR, said that IOMed constitutes an innovative initiative in international rule of law and marks a significant development in the history of international relations.

The nation has provided its unwavering support for the development of IOMed, Cui said, adding that he believes the mediation body will attract more members over the next few years.

The daylong summit was a highlight and the concluding event of Hong Kong's five-day Mediation Week 2026, which started on Monday.

The summit featured three panel discussions on the wisdom of world-class mediators, the importance of choosing mediation for investors and developing the global mediation ecosystem.

Among the key panelists were Wolf von Kumberg, a member of the Conciliator Panel of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, and Surakiart Sathirathai, former deputy prime minister and former minister of foreign affairs of Thailand.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)