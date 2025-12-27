HKSAR gov't extends thanks to various units for supporting people affected by residential complex fire

HONG KONG, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday expressed its gratitude to the Chinese mainland, foreign and diplomatic missions, international organizations, consulates-general, honorary consulates, and officially recognized bodies in Hong Kong for their condolences and support for people affected by the Tai Po residential complex fire through various channels.

A month has passed since the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, on behalf of the HKSAR government and all Hong Kong residents, extended heartfelt gratitude for the condolences, care, and assistance from the country and around the world.

Lee also thanked all sectors of Hong Kong society for their generous donations and active participation in relief efforts, covering areas such as accommodation, medical care, mental health, finance, and transport. These contributions have provided essential resources and support for post-disaster reconstruction and social recovery.

Hong Kong will continue to face challenges with resilience and love, transforming sorrow into strength and assisting those affected in returning to normal life as soon as possible, Lee said.

Following the fire, numerous charitable organizations and funds swiftly allocated donations to assist residents affected. The HKSAR government established the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, which has so far received approximately 3.8 billion HK dollars (about 488.93 million U.S. dollars) in donations. Together with the start-up capital of 300 million HK dollars from the HKSAR government, the total fund has now reached around 4.1 billion HK dollars. This fund provides various emergency financial support to various groups of people affected by the fire.

The HKSAR government said that it will continue to unite the strengths of all sectors, leading the community in its recovery and reforms with steadfast determination and action, to jointly build a safer and better Hong Kong. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.77 HK dollars)

