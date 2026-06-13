Beijing to host FIBA Intercontinental Cup for next three years

(Xinhua) 11:36, June 13, 2026

Beijing has been awarded the hosting rights of the FIBA Intercontinental Cup for three consecutive years from 2026 to 2028, according to the official announcement on Friday afternoon at a press conference here, marking the return of a top-tier global basketball tournament to the Chinese capital since the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Beijing has now become the only city in the world to have hosted both the FIBA Basketball World Cup and the FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

The FIBA Intercontinental Cup is an annual global club championship representing the highest honor in international club basketball. The tournament brings together the champions of six continental leagues. The winners of the 2026 editions of the Basketball Champions League in Europe (Rytas Vilnius, Lithuania), the Basketball Champions League Americas (Boca Juniors, Argentina) and the Basketball Africa League (RSSB Tigers, Rwanda) have secured their place in the competition, with the full line-up of teams to be confirmed at a later stage.

In a significant development for Chinese basketball, the tournament will expand to include seven or eight teams starting in 2027, with a special invitation extended to a local Beijing team. This initiative aims to enhance the tournament's competitiveness and allow domestic fans to support their home team on an international stage.

"We are confident that the event will continue to grow over the next three years," said FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis.

"This journey will also uniquely position Beijing as the host of FIBA's flagship competitions for both club and national teams, after hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2019."

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) president Guo Zhenming said the event will serve as a vital platform for showcasing player talent and promoting international sports culture. "The tournament is expected to boost local basketball development, elevate competitive standards, and drive growth in the sports industry and youth programs," he said.

The event, also known as the FIBA Club World Cup, was hosted in Singapore from 2023 to 2025. Beijing will stage the first edition in China in late September.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)