Crayfish festival kicks off in Xuyi County, E China's Jiangsu
A cook prepares crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
People enjoy crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A cook prepares crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows people enjoying crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A woman enjoys crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows a crayfish festival held in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
This photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
A pair of twins display crayfish during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
People enjoy crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
An aerial photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows a crayfish festival held in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans.
The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
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